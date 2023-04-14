Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Found Its Nani, but Fans Aren’t Happy

Disney’s latest live-action project is Lilo & Stitch, which was just recently confirmed but has already started casting its main characters. Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen have both signed onto the project although details on who they’ll be playing haven’t yet been revealed.

Disney found their live-action Lilo in newcomer Maia Kealoha and now they seem to have found their Nani, Lilo’s older sister and guardian. Sydney Agudong is a Hawaiian native who’s stared in several indie films, and just recently working on an episode of NCIS. While Disney has received praise from some fans about casting Hawaiian actresses to play Hawaiian characters, this latest announcement has received some major backlash already.

Sydney Agudong has been cast as Nani in the Disney+ live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake. (Source: https://t.co/EGrGgOZ3f5) pic.twitter.com/i9PeVo0EDh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2023

Agudong’s casting is being criticized due to the fact that, although she’s native, she’s a light-skinned actress who will be portraying a character of a darker skin color. Tokyo Disneyland just received similar backlash due to casting two light-skinned character performers to portray Moana and Pocahontas in their new parade, “Disney Harmony in Color,” as well as other instances of “white washing” characters of color throughout the Parks.

One comment sums up the majority of opinions, “Despite Sydney being Hawaiian, I’m still not sure about this casting choice…” Other comments point out that she’s native Hawaiian, and that her ethnicity matters more than her skin color, praising the company for hiring actresses of native descent and saying that she could easily tan and match Nani’s skin color better.

As Disney receives a slew of criticism from fans upset at the constant live-action remakes, white-washed characters, or “color blind” casting with The Little Mermaid (2023), the company is rapidly falling out of favor with fans. The company has focused on their Marvel and Star Wars projects, leading to superhero fatigue, and now it seems as though fans are entering an era of Disney fatigue as well.

What do you think about this casting choice for Lilo & Stitch? Are you excited for the live-action film or over it? Tell Inside the Magic your thoughts in the comments below.