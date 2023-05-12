Disney World Can Now Save Stitch

If you were to list the ten most popular Disney characters, Experiment 626 would easily and undeniably make the top five at the very minimum. Next to characters like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, Stitch is probably one of the most recognizable creations of Walt Disney Pictures in the past century. However, his presence at the theme parks has been dwindling.

Prior to the 2020 Pandemic, Stitch was one of the most prominent fixture in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. Now that the Disney Park’s vision of the future has gone TRON, his presence has been reduced to seemingly random appearances at the Tomorrowland stage by Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. But is Disney really done with him?

A Future For Stitch at Walt Disney World

Accompanied by the opening of TRON Lightcycle/Run, Tomorrowland received a massively updated retheme. Forgoing the retro-futurism vibes of the original, the revamp went for a much more modern look that fit the world of the Game Grid. Unfortunately for Stitch, that also means the elimination of his Meet and Greet area in favor of a pop-up store space.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had fans discussing what should become of his Meet and Greet location, formerly Stitch’s Great Escape. While many are wanting a return of the traumatizing ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter, others are pleading for Stitch to come back home.

Stitch’s Great Escape was an interactive experience that had the little blue troublemaker escaping from his holding cell and running wild through the observation area, terrorizing Guests all the while. After it’s mixed to poor reviews, it became Stitch’s regular hangout after its closing. Despite the ride’s reputation, fans are truly hoping Stitch can have a place to call home again.

Many Disney Park Guests are begging for Stitch to return, users like u/Ok_Honey_0214, u/stitchlover, and u/Low_Departure_5853 all help form the consensus that Stitch truly deserves a better attraction. However, u/Run_MEG offers up a brilliant suggestion to make use of both the ride’s technology and Stitch’s presence when they write,

“A standing ride – mixed between bouncing with Tigger and flying in Peter Pan except you’re on a surfboard while Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride is playing..they could probably use the basic carousel horse technology to create the effect.”

The comments might be a spot for debate, but one thing most can agree on is that Disney shouldn’t get rid of Stitch in Tomorrowland. Although he has a live-action remake in the works, his presence at Disney World seems to be dwindling. Disney might be saying aloha to the character we know and love, but that doesn’t mean everything is set in stone.

