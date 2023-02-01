Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has just opened up in Disneyland, much to Guests’ delight. However, some visitors are a bit confused by Mickey’s redesign.

The cartoon stylings of Paul Rudish have given Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends a new lease on life for almost a decade now, yet it seems some are slow on the uptake. For the most part, fans are satisfied at the return to hand-drawn animation, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some harsh critics in the bunch.

Although the queue for the ride pays homage to Mickey’s best work, the ride itself takes much more from the modern cartoons that have been circulating on YouTube and Disney+. A recent Reddit post sparked a discussion amongst fans as to whether this redesign is a good thing or not, and some fans are in love where others are repulsed. While Rudish has been in the animator’s chair for almost ten years with Mickey, the armchair animation buffs will always jump at the opportunity to discuss/argue the craft.

One thing the new shorts do particularly well is pay tribute to the legacy of Disney animation that inspired them. There is no shortage of winks and nods to the audience with references to classic Disney movies, the theme parks, and even niche nuggets of the Disney fandom. So it makes perfect sense Disney would want to make a ride based around Mickey’s new cartoon world.

u/Jeresil writes,

“Love the “new” style. The shorts are hilarious. So many Easter eggs and call backs to old movies and them park rides. Certainly fun for our whole family. Took me a minute to get used to, but once I did, I really appreciate the style and humor of these newer cartoons.”

And u/smewhocallmetim adds a slightly barbed observation that the new design for Mickey and friends is not only loved, but needed.

“It reinvigorated the characters. They were all starting to feel like stodgy corporate mascots and little else. This brought the original zaniness to the modern age and introduced a new generation to them.”

Of course, not all Disney fans are on board with this new Mickey for a new generation. Although the cartoons utilize vintage style, techniques, and elements of classic physical comedy scene during the golden age of Disney, many fans are claiming that the modern shorts and the ride by extension do not represent the Mickey they grew up with. The original post compares it to something like Ren and Stimpy, to which a few users agree, and many commenters are saying how they actually hate the new style, and one user even goes as far as to calling it “Crackhead Mickey.

u/thenyoushouldnttalk shares the thoughts of the oposition by writing,

“I also hate the look of it. Definitely reminds me of Ren and Stimpy which I never liked even as a kid growing up in the 90s. Always seemed a little grotesque for my taste.”

It would appear that Mickey’s new style is still some thing many fans are adjusting to. However, the new direction Mickey has taken not only utilizes a more modern flavor, but goes above and beyond the call of duty in remembering where he came from. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway gives guests the opportunity to enter this cartoon world, and it wouldn’t even be possible without the character’s new exaggerated style.

