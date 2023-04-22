Stitch Called “Abomination” In Live-Action Reveal

Perhaps the most interesting live-action remake on everyone’s radar is the upcoming adaptation of Lilo & Stitch. The cast list isn’t even finalized yet, and already the film has been met with controversy and disdain from the audience. While Nani’s recent casting choice has been raked across the coals for “white-washing,” she’s not the only one that’s been doomed from the start.
Many Disney fans are up in arms at the fact that one of Disney’s biggest and most-successful characters is even being considered for a remake, but they’ll likely be even more upset once they see what the studio has done to our favorite blue troublemaker. A piece of artwork recently surfaced on TikTok of a live-action Stitch, and someone clearly needs to be fired.
Stitch Wipes Out
Right from the film’s first announcement, the idea of remaking such a classic as Lilo & Stitch is borderline heresy. Given the fact the film is nearly as relevant today as it was 20 years ago, it feels entirely too soon for it to be Disney’s next remake. Despite its prolific director, Dean Fleischer Camp, Stitch is far too much of a beloved character to be altered.
The only saving grace in this mess is that Stitch’s creator, Chris Sanderson, has been tapped to reprise his role. That being said, his involvement might not do much to save the sinking ship, as the proposed live-action version of the character has not been met with a good response.
Stitch’s Wretched Reveal
