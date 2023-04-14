Stitch Creator Reprises Role for Remake

To say Disney’s live-action remakes are a bit hit-and-miss would be a grand and glorious understatement. Tolerated at best and loathed at worst, the adaptations of animated masterpieces nobody asked for have left a sour taste in many mouths, especially now that more relevant films like Lilo & Stitch are next on the docket.

With recent casting announcements revealing Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen joining the project, it feels like the remake is already going through the motions of every other live-action Disney adaptation that’s come before. Even though its Lilo might be spot on and accurate, the film’s success or failure heavily depends on its Stitch.

“Stitch” Steps Up

Chris Sanders will reportedly reprise the role of Stitch in the live action ‘LILO AND STITCH’ Via: https://t.co/QssyITBikG pic.twitter.com/fjFDz1N7yG — Streamr🧛 (@StreamrNews) March 31, 2023

Chris Sanders, who originated and created the character of Stitch, is reportedly reprising his role for the upcoming remake. This might seem like an obvious casting choice, as anyone else might sound like a asthmatic Gollum impression, but there’s far more to it than meets the eye.

Logic dictates if the creator of the original film is involved, he has to have some form of creative input for the proposed project, right? In short, if Sanders is involved, the remake of the Disney classic might have just found its saving grace.

A Remake Done Right?

Although many Disney fans are already collectively groaning, some are remaining cautiously optimistic that an adaptation of Lilo & Stitch will be treated with the love and care it deserves. The animated version will always be the golden standard, but a fresh take might actually generate some interest in Sanders’ original work.

Dean Fleischer Camp, the film’s director, might have a sterling reputation behind him, but knowing that Chris Sanders is attached to the project in some way might provide a sigh of relief for Stitch’s fans. Although it will still be some time before we see any further developments, at least we know the true-blue original isn’t going to be left out.

