The BEST Disney Characters Created for the Parks

Everyone’s got their favorite characters. Maybe you’re into the classics, and Mickey Mouse is the one for you. Perhaps you’re a Disney Princess fan and enjoy Princess Tiana or Mulan. Or maybe you’re a more modern Disney fan, and your picks would be Elsa, Mirabel, or Mei. A Disney hero like Aladdin or Hercules? Villains like Ursula and Maleficent? There are literally thousands of options to choose from.

However, there is a category of Disney characters that many fans forget about, and those are the characters that were created for Disney Parks. We’re not talking about the meet-and-greet characters here, we mean characters that are the star of attractions, restaurants, and other experiences – or at least the star of the queue. Let’s cover our picks, in no particular order, for the best Disney characters that were created exclusively for the parks.

Figment

Of the characters created for the Parks, this lovable purple dragon is probably the most well-known and successful. The star of Journey Into Imagination With Figment, this figment of your imagination takes Guests on a wacky journey through the wonders of creativity and what the imagination can do. He previously starred alongside his friend, the Dreamfinder, in the attraction’s original version. Now, he’s an EPCOT icon, serving as the host for the Festival of the Arts and appearing everywhere, including in the long-awaited return of his meet-and-greet this summer at EPCOT.

Dr. Seeker

A scientist at the Dino Institute in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Dr. Grant Seeker (get it? Grant seeker?) is a fan favorite. His arguably irresponsible mission is to send Guests back to the Cretaceous Period on the Time Rover in order to bring back an Iguanadon for his studies. The DINOSAUR preshow is a favorite, and somewhat of a meme, amongst Disney Parks fans who will surely mourn the loss of Dr. Seeker if Dinoland gets the boot.

The Hitchhiking Ghosts

Alright, this is technically three characters, but how can you narrow down all 999 Happy Haunts of The Haunted Mansion to just one? Alongside these three hitchhiking spirits, you have Madame Leota, Constance Hatchaway, The Hatbox Ghost, Master Gracey… the list of ghostly icons goes on. If we HAD to pick, we’d go with the Hitchhiking Ghosts – their appearance at the end of the ride with the promise to follow you home, only to appear in your Doombuggy with you, is unforgettable.

Captain Rex

Captain Rex is one of the few Disney Parks characters to have had two totally different jobs in the Park. The RX-2 droid started his career as a pilot for Star Tours (and voiced by the one and only Paul Reubens!). Rex was quirky and well-loved amongst Disney fans, no matter how many times he crashed the Starspeeder, so they were sad when he went out of commission following Star Tours’ revamp. However, he made his triumphant return with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as the DJ for Oga’s Cantina!

The Country Bears

Being a part of some of the oldest attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the Country Bears have seen it all. This lovable animatronic folk band has often been parodied in movies and television, but imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. They’re a Frontierland classic, and when they’re not performing in Grizzly Hall, you can find Liverlips, Big Al, Wendell, and Shaker greeting Guests and running amock in the Magic Kingdom.

Tiki Room Birds

If the Country Bears have seen it all, the Tiki Room birds have seen all and beyond. One of Walt Disney’s original and most marvelous creations, these singing birds have been enchanting Guests at the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland since they opened. They’re a staple of Adventureland, and it wouldn’t be the same without them, which is why they appear on so much merchandise and even food offerings!

Albert AWOL

Even though nobody has ever seen Albert AWOL, you’ve definitely heard his voice. He was “The Voice of the Jungle” on the queue for Jungle Cruise for over 30 years! Skippers and Guests alike who have passed through the attraction’s dock have heard his favorite tunes, funny jokes, and important skipper announcements. Disney replaced him in a recent refurbishment, but the skippers of the Jungle Cruise will never forget him.

Patrick

Finally, let’s end with another fan favorite. Portrayed by the legendary Patrick Warburton, Patrick is the Chief Flight Attendant for Soarin’ and regales Guests with important safety information before their flight. The preshow video is insanely quotable, if for nothing but Patrick’s wonderfully deep voice and sly jab at a poor bald Guest who must remove his Mickey ears for the flight.