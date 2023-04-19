Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Backtracks, Casts Iconic Character Thought to Be Cut

The live-action Lilo & Stitch has found its Cobra Bubbles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously thought to be removed from the film and replaced by a new character, Mrs. Kekoa (Jolene Purdy), the serious-but-lovable FBI Agent will be played by Courtney B. Vance. The actor most recently starred in the television series 61st Street and Lovecraft Country.

The casting news comes amid allegations of colorism in the upcoming live-action remake, expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. Sydney Agudong, a light-skinned woman who was born in Hawaii but is not Native Hawaiian, will play Nani, infuriating many fans who wanted the character to be played by an actress of Polynesian descent.

Almost all of the main cast is set, though fans will have to wait for news about space fugitive Jumbaa and Lilo’s mortal enemy, Myrtle. Chris Sanders will return to voice Stitch; Zach Galifianakis will star as Pleakley; Maia Kealoha is Lilo; and Kahiau Machado is David, Nani’s love interest. Directed by Roberts Gannaway and Tony Craig, the movie will feature a screenplay also by Gannaway and Jess Winfield with original music by Michael Tavera.

More on Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Written and directed by Sanders, this tale of a furry blue alien changed Walt Disney Animation Studios forever. “In Lilo and Stitch, get ready to crash-land on Earth with Stitch, a runaway genetic experiment from a faraway planet,” reads the official Disney description. “As he wreaks havoc on the Hawaiian Islands, he becomes the mischievous adopted alien “puppy” of an independent little girl named Lilo and learns about loyalty, friendship, and ‘ohana, the Hawaiian tradition of family.”

Waiting for news about the live-action remake? Head over to Disney Plus to catch up on Lilo & Stitch, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and subsequent films, Stitch! The Movie (2003), Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005), and Leroy & Stitch (2006).

Are you tired of live-action Disney remakes? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.