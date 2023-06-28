Disney Imagineer Confirms Donald Trump Animatronic is Hillary Clinton

Ever since it was revealed, audiences have commented that the Donald Trump animatronic in The Hall of Presidents looks off, leading to a theory that it was initially intended to be Hillary Clinton. According to an anonymous Walt Disney Imagineer, that’s precisely what happened.

One of the opening attractions for the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, The Hall of Presidents, was one of Walt Disney’s original attractions planned for Disneyland, but it never came to fruition. However, once Disney Imagineers conceived Liberty Square for the new Park instead of New Orleans Square, it seemed like a natural fit.

The Hall of Presidents is constantly changing, with some of the highest quality animatronics in Theme Park history and each new president added once they are elected. However, the surprising end of the 2016 Presidential Election might mean that the Donald Trump animatronic is actually a Hillary Clinton animatronic in disguise.

Disney Imagineer: If Trump Wins, We’re Screwed.

In a now-deleted Tweet, former host of the Reply All podcast Alex Goodman postulated a theory that the Donald Trump animatronic in The Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort was originally supposed to be Hilary Clinton.

“I’m not a phrenologist or anything, but there’s something uniquely Hillary-esque about robo-Donald’s face. It’s especially apparent in the eyes, which feel much brighter and more open than Trump’s typically are, and around the mouth,” Goodman said, “The HoP Donald has an upper lip, which is more than one can say about real-life Donald and the way the skin forms along the jawline on either side of the chin is very, very Hillary. Hillary also has a much rounder face than Donald does, as does the Trumpamatronic.”

The Tweet quickly went viral, leading an anonymous Walt Disney Imagineer to reach out to Goodman and actually confirm his theory.

According to the source, which Goodman tried to vet as much as possible, the Walt Disney Company wanted to reduce the downtime for the attraction as much as possible. Hence, they had Imagineers start working on a Hillary Clinton animatronic six months before the election ended.

The anonymous Imagineer told Goodman, “I remember seeing the facial designs for the Hillary animatronic at least six months before the election, and an intern asked the 3D artist what would happen if Trump won, and he laughed and just said, ‘Then, we’re screwed.'” Whether the 3D artist was referring to the project or the country, we’ll never know.

