Buying a souvenir is almost irresistible when visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. With trendy apparel, adorable accessories, amazing replicas, and more, it’s nearly impossible not to want to take a memento of your favorite ride, character, or Disney Park home. And now, thanks to a former Disney Imagineer’s creative genius, you can own a piece of a divisive, extinct Disney ride.

Former Disney Imagineer and Disney Legend Bob Gurr (@bobgurrofficial) recently shared his latest collectible, releasing a 100-piece limited-edition replica of the Br’er Rabbit log topper from the extinct attraction Splash Mountain — currently being reimagined at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort to transform the divisive ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The description of the strictly limited collectible reads, “Capture some Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah magic with our exclusive Splash Mountain limited edition Brer Rabbit log topper. This meticulously crafted 1:1 replica is an exact reproduction of the log topper that proudly adorned the front of the iconic Splash Mountain attraction logs at the Magic Kingdom. 100% American made. This is not a 3D print, but produced using a high-quality resin casting process, ensuring durability and an authentic feel with its weight matching the original figure.”

Each Br’er Rabbit log topper was reportedly autographed by Legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr and hand-numbered as part of a strictly limited edition of only 100 pieces. Unfortunately for fans looking to get their hands on one of these fantastic replicas, Fandom Productions, which distributed the piece, states that the collectible is sold out.

However, the site still offers other pieces of memorabilia created in collaboration with Disney Legend Bob Gurr, including a 1:1 replica of the iconic Jack Skellington Skull and Bow prop of the Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park — the iconic Haunted Mansion’s seasonal overlay inspired by Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) — autographed posters, prints, a “Doom Buggy” license plate, and more.

More on Splash Mountain, an extinct piece of Disney history

Splash Mountain closed its doors at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom earlier this year. The closure of the beloved ride sparked a heated debate online, with fans creating ridiculous campaigns trying to save the divisive attraction and thousands excited to see what the reimagining of the ride could mean for the Parks‘ efforts in representation, diversity, and inclusion.

The iconic ride is currently being reimagined to bring a new story inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009) to life, scheduled to open at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, with Cast Members, Imagineers, and other Disney teams hard at work to “Dig a Little Deeper” and welcome Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis, and their friends into the Parks.

