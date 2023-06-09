A Disneyland Resort icon is shutting its doors in late summer. There truly is no turning back now…

While Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are packed with fan-favorite rides, attractions, and entertainment offerings, foolish mortals visiting Disneyland Resort this summer will be disappointed to know that one of the Resort’s most iconic rides will inevitably be scheduled to shut its doors.

Disney officials have announced multiple closures scheduled for this summer at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, including the closure of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Peter Pan’s Flight at Fantasyland, Soarin’ Around the World in Disney California Adventure, the Disneyland Monorail transporting Guests between Tomorrowland and Downtown Disney District, and multiple closures of Alice in Wonderland at Disneyland Park. However, there is one closure that will surely hurt many fans, yours truly included, happening in late summer.

Disneyland Resort recently updated its website, announcing the highly anticipated return of Haunted Mansion Holiday for this year’s Halloween and holiday celebrations at Disneyland Park, welcoming Guests into a ghoulishly glorious sight starting September 1, 2023.

And while Haunted Mansion Holiday is a delightful seasonal overlay of the iconic Disney ride, the Haunted Mansion will inevitably shut its doors in late summer to allow Cast Members and all the teams involved in the seasonal transformation to bring Jack Skellington’s nightmare to life.

Disney has not announced an official closing date for the Haunted Mansion, but the iconic New Orleans Square attraction will likely shut its doors temporarily in mid-August. Inside the Magic will keep you updated when Disney shares an official date for this temporary closure.

While the Legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr commented that the Haunted Mansion “could be retired soon,” the 999 happy haunts living in New Orleans Square are not going anywhere. Not for long anyway, as they join the yearly Halloween celebrations at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, which becomes home to the highly anticipated Oogie Boogie Bash.

Every year and for a limited time, the Haunted Mansion welcomes Guests into a new vision inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests can see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over the Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 22nd time since this holiday overlay began in 2001.

Are you excited about the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday to Disneyland Park this Halloween season? Or do you prefer the original Haunted Mansion? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!