Young Man Escorted off Popular Disney Attraction After Endangering Multiple Guests

Five Disney security members escorted a young man off a popular attraction in Disneyland after he was caught endangering the lives of other Guests.

Ah, to be young. I remember my good ol’ youthful years of being a teenager and feeling the world was coming against me and was unstoppable and able to do anything I wanted. Well, the harsh reality is that is not the truth, especially when you endanger the lives of others while on a Disney World ride.

A Grad Night Turned Bad for These Teens at Disneyland Resort -Young Man at Disneyland

Grad night came to Disneyland Resort as an After Hours event at Magic Kingdom. A few teens decided to ride the popular Pirates of the Caribbean ride before the night ended. Surely enough, the night ended horribly for them as five Disney security guards were called individually and eventually had to escort the young man off the ride. He was caught throwing objects into the other Guests’ boat, causing safety concerns as Guests could have been and might have been injured by the objects.

@fantasmicvillain Bruh… get control of your kids.. the rides keep breaking down because people are messing with them. It used to be you avoided grad nights just because of the extra crowd but now the energy is just so tense and off.. Idk if that made sense but thoughts? 🤮 #disneyland #gradnite2023 #outofcontrol ♬ Bad Boys (Theme from Cops) – Inner Circle

Per the video above, TikTok user @fantasmicvillain posted the video and got information from a Cast Member on what happened that led to five Disney security guards stopping the ride before it was over. Per the video above, a young man during Grad Night was caught “allegedly” throwing objects, endangering Guests, leaving the boat while still in operation, and other things.

The teen was then escorted to the Disney jail, where he “allegedly” would remain for the entire night until the event was over. Disney has strict p[policies that prevent Guests from exiting a ride early or while the attraction is in operation. For their safety of them and the safety of others, the ride was halted by Disney security since objects were being thrown that could think of and might have endangered or injured the Guests in front of them and behind them.

Thanks to the quick efforts of Disney security, the young man was escorted out of the ride and hopefully learned his lesson on behaving like an average, non-combative person who goes to a theme Park. Behavior like this should not and will not be tolerated at Disney Parks.

What would you have done in this situation if you were Guests at the attraction while the young man was throwing things in your direction at your family?

Do you think this young man at Disneyland got his just reward?