This Disney Princess Let Down More Than Her Hair During a Parade in Hong Kong

Watch out! Slippers are raining down on Disney Guests! Well, kind of. A Guest recently captured an incident on video on TikTok where a certain Disney princess lost a slipper during a parade moment in Hong Kong Disneyland. Here’s what happened.

Related: Disney Unexpectedly Closes Highly Favored Attraction

Disney Princess Loses Slipper but Recovers Beautifully

During one of its parades at this Disney Park in China, Rapunzel was captured on video losing her slipper and nearly hitting Guests. Here is the video:

The Cast Member portraying the Disney Princess did well in recovering from what could have been a minor disaster. They are trained to manage these types of hiccups. I’m sure this was nothing for her as she demonstrated impressive acting chops that led her to smile and wave at Guests who were in attendance that day.

Aside from the slight release of her slipper nearly smacking a Guest in the face, nothing else seemed to have happened, thankfully, as the parade continued without further disruptions or interruptions.

Related: Cast Member Strike Leads to Disney Being Forced to Give Guests Their Money Back

Hong Kong Disneyland for Starters

Didn’t you know there was a Disneyland in Hong Kong? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here’s some quick and insightful information about this Disney Park for those looking to travel soon.

First opened in 2005, this Disney Park is home to many wonderful and magical attractions and experiences for Guests visiting China. Owned and operated by Hong Kong International Theme Parks, this Disney Park features Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Toy Story Land, Grizzly Gulch, Mystic Point, and Stark Expo and World of Frozen – both opening later this year.

Related: Could the Cast Member Strikes in Paris Be Over?

Guests looking to venture into this Disney Park in China can expect parades, shopping experiences, dining experiences, and a slew of classic attractions like The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Jungle Cruise, Stitch Encounter, and “It’s a small world.” Guests can also experience new rides not seen here in the United States, like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!, Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, and Mystic Manor.

Follow Inside The Magic for more news like this!