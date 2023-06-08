Could the Cast Member Strikes in Paris Be Over?

After weeks, the ongoing Cast Member strikes in Disneyland Paris have finally halted.

The Ongoing Disneyland Paris Strikes

Over the last week, Disneyland Paris has been overrun with numerous Cast Member strikes that have halted the overall Guest experience throughout the Park.

Disneyland Paris is home to some fantastic and classic Disney attractions that we have all come to love and adore. But aside from the rides and parades, Disneyland Paris is also home to many Cast Members who feel they are not getting compensated correctly and asking for more benefits, which Disney is looking to fix soon.

Disneyland Paris has been in disarray since the Cast Members went on strike, leading to multiple closes, parades shutting down, and ride wait times soaring for the most part. Disneyland Paris even released a statement letting Guests know they would be compensated for their troubles.

The biggest news of Disneyland Paris during these strikes was the incident several days ago where Disney’s third-party contracted security guards clashed with protesters before entering the Park, leading to multiple injuries.

Could the Ongoing Cast mEMBER Strikes in Paris Be Over?

DLP Report on Twitter is famous for covering everything Disneyland Paris-related, including the ongoing Cast Member strikes. Recently today, DLP Report on Twitter posted the following as an update for Guests looking to venture out into the Park this weekend:

An update on the Disneyland Paris Cast Member strikes: so far there are no strike planned inside the parks for today, Thursday. There are also no strikes planned between tomorrow and Monday included, as to not disrupt a Make a Wish event. – DLP Report on Twitter

The statement comes ahead of the weekend, which is scheduled to pull in many Guests for its Make-A-Wish event. As the comment says, there is no word on whether this means the strikes will stop for now or will continue after Monday.

Guests looking to book a trip to Disneyland Paris this weekend can rest assured knowing there will be no strikes interrupting their vacation and plans throughout the Park.

For more information about these ongoing Cast Member strikes, follow Inside The Magic on our social media platforms for updates and more.