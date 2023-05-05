Multiple Iconic Disneyland Attractions Closing Imminently, Opening Dates Announced

Disneyland has announced the opening dates of these recently refurbished attractions. So if you plan on heading to Disneyland, California, this summer, you might want to read this article first, as multiple iconic attractions will close briefly.

Disneyland Resort in California has been busy with numerous updates and refurbishments. Not to mention animatronic dragons are sadly going up in flames.

Let’s find out those refurb dates and when your favorite attractions will reopen again this summer.

Disneyland Attractions Return This Summer

Disneyland Resort announced the closure of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan’s Flight for an extended refurbishment this summer.

Now, we know when most of these rides will open again to the general public.

Update: Mr. Toad's Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland at Disneyland Park will be closed for refurbishment from June 5-15. Both rides are set to reopen on June 16. Peter Pan's Flight is still set to close for refurbishment on June 5. A reopening date is not yet available. https://t.co/ZvgoVJ58ka — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 5, 2023

Gustin made the original announcement on Twitter on April 24 and quoted his tweet just hours ago.

As you see, Mr. Toads Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland are set to open again on June 16.

However, concerning Peter Pan’s Flight, no official news regarding when this ride will open again has come out. Still, with summer fastly approaching and the busy season soon ramping up, one can guess that this attraction will open sometime at the end of June.

