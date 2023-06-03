Fan Calls For Opening Day Attraction To Be Closed Following Splash Mountain

With Splash Mountain having just closed, fans are saying it’s time for another iconic attraction to go.

There are only a handful of opening day attractions left at Disneyland, including Autopia, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. However, a recent Reddit post claims it’s time for Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride to be rethemed to something more modern and more popular.

The attraction is loosely based on a scene from the animated Disney film The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949). It’s a dark-ride-style attraction featuring a careening car ride through the scenes from the film. While a version of the attraction also existed in Walt Disney World at Magic Kingdom when the Park opened, it was closed in 1998 and replaced by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

In the Reddit thread, u/Deep_Mango8943 gives their “unpopular opinion,” stating that it’s time to replace the Disneyland attraction. They say that although the ride is full of nostalgia for them, their kids just “They don’t connect with the story or the theming. My really little kids just complain that it’s too loud.” Although they suggest replacing it with something themed to Tangled or Beauty and the Beast to better attract children, the comments are full of people denouncing the suggestion.

“That is a hot take that will probably get you thrown into a fire. There was a massive uproar at WDW when they removed Mr Toad’s Wild Ride. I expect it to be 10x that at Disneyland,” claims u/DarthJahona. u/Strange-Opportunity8 states, “I absolutely love that ride. Heartily disagree. The drive to hell is the best!”

Several comments suggested that showing their kids the film or reading the Mr. Toad books to them helped bridge the gap for their kids and the attraction. Others stated it’s one of the few rides left that haven’t been overhauled to a modern IP, especially considering it’s also one of the few opening-day attractions left in Disneyland.

However, the original post does make an important point that it’s just not a popular movie for the younger generation. While the closure at Walt Disney World did have fans upset, it feels like it’s just a matter of time until Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is the next on the Disney chopping block.

