Should This Disneyland Ride Close to Appease Christians?

Walt Disney made sure there was Disneyland ride for every Guest. The man behind The Mouse wanted Disneyland Resort to be a place where children and adults could have fun together.

Though Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have received dozens of updates throughout the years, some original attractions remain. One of those is Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in Fantasyland, which offers a unique storyline, to say the least.

“Zig and zag in a motorcar with J. Thaddeus Toad, Esq. on a manic drive through the countryside,” Disneyland Resort writes of the attraction. “Enter the lavish English manor house known as Toad Hall and hop into a 2-person, open-air buggy. Skid past teetering stacks of books in the library and barrel through a fireplace—before hurtling into a formal dining room. Careen through a wall-sized window and race past a riverbank, narrowly missing a flock of sheep.”

“While avoiding a platoon of policemen, crash through scaffolding, splatter a stack of pies, smash crates and ignite a fiery explosion—but look out for that train! Will you escape trial for your trail of destruction? Or is something even more devilish in store?”

Despite the nostalgia and love for this original dark ride, some Disney Parks fans feel it’s time for a change. Reddit user u/KateSommer recently argued that the end of the ride – which finds riders in hell with Mr. Toad – is too scary and offensive to Christians.

“The line is almost always short. I think some of the Christians are afraid of the hell scene,” they argued. “In my opinion, if Disneyland were to upgrade something, it would be to alter the hell scene. Perhaps shorten it and then go into a happy ending… Kids are more sensitive now.”

This opinion was unpopular. “The very fact that an opening day ride at Disneyland ends in hell is one of my favorite park facts,” said u/Objective-Ad5620. “Never change, Mr. Toad.”

“That’s funny, everytime I go, the line is absolutely packed,” u/QuietElevator69 wrote. “I wait 45+ minutes in line JUST for the hell scene.”

“No way,” u/Andrew_Korenchkin agreed. “Most of us aren’t afraid of it, although everyone is obviously allowed to feel about anything in The Land however they want. But let’s not take the attraction away from others because it didn’t work for you and your family.”

Should this Disneyland ride be changed?

