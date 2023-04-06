Disney Park Melts Down, Erupts Into Chaos After Just Two Rides Break Down

Disney California Adventure descended into chaos this week.

The second Disney Park at Disneyland Resort, Disney California Adventure Park (DCA), is a love letter to the state it calls home. Dive into local history and culture on a trolley ride down Buena Vista Street, or step into your favorite Disney stories at Pixar Pier or Avengers Campus. Though DCA had a rocky start, it’s become a must-do half of the Southern California Disney Parks.

Unfortunately, two of the Disney Park’s most beloved attractions broke down minutes after the Park opened on Tuesday. Even worse, Park Pass Reservations were sold out for the day, making DCA extremely crowded. One Disneyland Resort Guest, u/Dch1890, shared their experience on Reddit.

“Tough day in DCA so far… Park sold out… Radiator and TSMM down since opening (radiator was up for roughly 10 mins)…monsters Inc up to 70 mins already,” they wrote. “Send good thoughts!”

Many Disney Parks fans commented about neglect at Disney California Adventure, arguing that a massive Theme Park shouldn’t melt down so quickly.

“That park suffers tremendously if Cars goes down… there’s not enough to do to spread the crowds & Genie+ crushes the standby lines as is,” u/CoolUncleTouch said. “They really need to fast track that Avengers E-ticket & plug some dark rides into Hollywoodland. Doing a bunch of overextended food fairs with diminishing creativity isn’t the solution…”

“Something’s gotta give either way as it’s just not sustainable to keep doing this with the maintenance issues,” the Guest agreed.

