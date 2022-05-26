Disney Guests Exposed to Iconic Ride’s Secrets During “Rare” Breakdown

At the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, there are many great rides and attractions for Guests to choose from. From newer and more “high-tech” experiences such as Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to more classic and iconic rides like “it’s a small world” and Haunted Mansion, Guests are sure to enjoy themselves in this historic theme park.
One of the more infamous rides in all of the Disney Parks can be found here as well, known as Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.
In a video shared online, one Guest found themselves in what they called a “rare” moment at the Disneyland Park. See the post below shared by u/toosauccyy:
Broke down in Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride! This feels rare
As you can see, the ride came to a complete stop and all of the lights turned on, revealing all of the intricacies and secrets of the dark ride. While attractions tend to break down sometimes, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is usually not one you see in this state too often.
Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows:
Toad Rage
Enter the lavish English manor house known as Toad Hall and hop into a 2-person, open-air buggy.
Skid past teetering stacks of books in the library and barrel through a fireplace—before hurtling into a formal dining room. Careen through a wall-sized window and race past a riverbank, narrowly missing a flock of sheep.
While avoiding a platoon of policemen, crash through scaffolding, splatter a stack of pies, smash crates and ignite a fiery explosion—but look out for that train!
Will you escape trial for your trail of destruction? Or is something even more devilish in store?
A One-of-a-Kind Drive
Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was an opening day attraction at Disneyland Park.
The ride is based on the Wind in the Willows scenes from the animated Disney film, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.
In 1983, the original façade was updated to include the stately Toad Hall; inside, various scenes and settings were enhanced with new details and special effects. This classic attraction is unique to Disneyland Park!
Have you ever broke down on this ride?