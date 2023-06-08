Classic Disney Ride Powers Through Multiple Closures, Sets Return Date

Disneyland fans rejoice! A classic Disney ride has set its reopening date. Are you ready to go down the rabbit hole in this fan favorite?

While Disneyland Cast Members and officials go above and beyond to try and keep all the rides and attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure operating for Guests of all ages to enjoy, the massive capacity of these rides and the constant stress they are put through may inevitably cause breakdowns and closures — like a group of Guests who recently faced a terrifying experience aboard Soarin’ Around the World.

To prevent these breakdowns (or sometimes correct them after harsh criticism), some of Walt Disney’s classic rides and fan-favorite Disneyland attractions must shut their doors temporarily to allow the corresponding teams to carry out any maintenance work and refurbishment the rides may need.

Such is the case of multiple Fantasyland rides at Disneyland Park, including Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Alice in Wonderland, which recently closed their doors for a refurbishment.

While the initial timeline for these refurbishments revealed June 15, 2023, as the reopening date for Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and June 30, 2023, for Peter Pan’s Flight, Disneyland officials later announced a second (initially indefinite) closure for Alice in Wonderland, scheduled to start on July 5, 2023. Not even a month after reopening its doors.

However, Disneyland Resort recently updated its website, announcing a reopening day for the Fantasyland fan-favorite on July 21, after completing its refurbishment on July 20, 2023.

Disneyland’s website states that Alice in Wonderland’s second closure will also be for a refurbishment. It is essential to mention that this information is available as of this article’s publishing, and Disneyland officials could modify the ride’s reopening day anytime. Inside the Magic will keep you updated on any changes announced.

Additionally, Disneyland Resort will face other closures this summer, including Soarin’ Around the World at Disney California Adventure and the Disneyland Monorail, which transports Guests between Disneyland Park’s Tomorrowland and the Downtown Disney District. Both refurbishments are also scheduled to begin on July 5, 2023 and are indefinite as of this article’s publishing.

Will you visit Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, and their friends when Alice in Wonderland reopens at Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!