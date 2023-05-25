Popular Disneyland Ride Closing Indefinitely This Summer

One of the most popular attractions at the Disney Parks and Resorts will be closing this summer for an unknown amount of time.

Over the last few decades, Guests have come to expect world-class rides, attractions, and entertainment offerings from the Disney Parks. At both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Guests will find some of the most immersive and high-tech experiences in any theme park.

Newer offerings like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Avatar Flight of Passage are sure to make Guest’s jaws drop, with more classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, like any theme park, Guests need to be prepared for these rides to close from time to time.

According to the official Disneyland app, Soarin’ Around the World will be closing this summer on July 5. At this time, we do not know when the attraction will reopen.

Soarin’ Over California originally opened all the way back in 2001 at Disney California Adventure Park and was a smash hit among Guests, so much so that a duplicate version was opened just a few years later at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The ride features a massive, IMAX-level screen where three rows of Guests are lifted up and moved to match what they are seeing on the screen.

Of course, a discussion about Soarin’ wouldn’t be complete without talking about the two different versions of the ride. After providing thrills to Guests for years, Disney decided to replace Soarin’ Over California with Soarin’ Around the World.

This overhaul came complete with a brand-new experience for Guests to enjoy, as they would now be taken to various locations across the world. This was a renovation for the ride, but many found the new film lacking, especially when the now-infamous Eiffel Tower showed up.

Do you enjoy Soarin’ Around the World? Do you prefer the original version of the ride?