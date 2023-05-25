Disney Sets Closing Date for Monorail System

Amid multiple reports of disgusting conditions aboard Disney transportation and its current conditions, the company has announced plans to shut down its monorail system.

While Disney Parks officials, Cast Members, and multiple teams go to extreme lengths to ensure that the Resorts and all offerings remain in pristine conditions, aiming to provide the best experiences for all Guests, there have been multiple reports criticizing the current state of Walt Disney World Resort’s Monorail system, pointing out structural damage and hazardous infestations, added to Florida Legislature’s efforts to shut down the convenient transportation system in the Orlando-based Resort.

Continuing these efforts, Disney officials have announced a closing date for the popular transportation system.

Ironically, however, the closure is set to take place in Anaheim, California, not in Orlando.

Disneyland Resort recently updated its website, announcing a temporary closure of its Monorail system starting July 5, 2023, for refurbishment. As of this article’s publishing, Disneyland officials have not shared an estimated timeline for this refurbishment, meaning that the closure is currently indefinite. Inside the Magic will keep you updated on Disneyland Monorail’s reopening date when more information becomes available.

While the results of this refurbishment will surely be appreciated by Guests traveling on the Disneyland Monorail once it reopens, it is bizarre that Disneyland officials decided to shut the attraction down in the middle of summer, when Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure welcome thousands of Guests every day, and 1-Park tickets range from $159 to $179 per Guest per day, reaching the Park’s highest ticket price tiers.

While its Southern California counterpart gears up for the — possibly — extensive refurbishment of its monorail system, Walt Disney World Resort has not announced any official plans to kick off maintenance work on its multiple monorail lines, despite the abovementioned reports.

However, considering that the Walt Disney World Monorail Transportation system tends to two theme parks — Magic Kingdom and EPCOT — and multiple Disney Resort hotels, the logistics for an extended refurbishment could become much more complicated. Inside the Magic will update you should Disney World announce any closures or refurbishments for its monorail system.

More on the Disneyland Monorail

The Disneyland Monorail is an iconic piece of Disney history, helping Guests get around Disneyland Resort on a 2.5-mile, 13-minute round-trip journey aboard the historic, high-speed, zero-emission, single-rail transportation system.

With breathtaking views of Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and the majestic Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland Park, Grizzly Peak, Buena Vista Street, and Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and the Downtown Disney District, it’s not hard to see why the Disneyland Monorail is a must-do for Guests visiting the Southern California Disney Resort.

With trains running approximately every 10 minutes, Guests can board the Disneyland Monorail at the Tomorrowland station, right above Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, and at the Downtown Disney District Station — as long as they have a valid theme park admission.

Disney describes this historical attraction as follows:

A Ride into History The Disneyland Monorail was the first transportation system of its kind in America. The current version combines the sleek styling of the 1959 classic with new technologies and subtle design changes, bringing a retro-futuristic look and contemporary feel to the timeless Disneyland icon. Today, the Disneyland Monorail is comprised of the Red, Blue and Orange Mark VII trains. Because the system uses a 600-volt DC power source, it emits no direct exhaust or pollutants into the atmosphere.

Will this closure affect your visit to Disneyland Resort this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!