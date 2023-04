Disneyland Resort boasts dozens of family-friendly and thrilling attractions between its two Theme Parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. From opening-day attractions like Snow White’s Enchanted Wish to new, high-tech Avengers Campus rides like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, there’s a Disneyland ride for every Guest!

But according to one TikToker, there’s one Disneyland Park attraction that Guests should avoid at all costs. Tay (@thed1sneypr1ncess) recently shared a video about the terrible air quality and risk of illness on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage:

The TikToker shared some clips from another video she’d located in which a Guest performed an air quality test inside a submarine vehicle on the ride. “I don’t think you’re going to want to go on it after you see these videos,” Tay said.

At the beginning of Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, the Guest’s air quality monitor was in a healthy green zone at around 493 ppm. By the end of the ride, the air quality had worsened to nearly 5000 ppm, well into a dangerous red zone. “I would definitely wear a mask on this ride,” the Guest concluded.

“I saw that video, and it horrified me,” Tay said.

While some commenters said they were no longer worried about COVID-19 transmission, Tay pointed out that COVID isn’t the only risk. “People are getting more sick with colds, the flu and things like sinus infections more recently,” she wrote.

Others thanked her for the warning. “The absolute last place I’d wanna be,” said @drinkgrl.

More on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

In 2007, Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage replaced Submarine Voyage, a classic Disneyland Park attraction that operated until 1998. “Journey into the charming world of Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo on a gentle undersea expedition,” reads the official Disneyland ride description. “With all the humor and heart of the original film, this immersive submarine ride takes you on an unforgettable ocean adventure—to find a missing clown fish.”

“Climb down into a yellow research submarine operated by the Nautical Exploration and Marine Observation Institute (N.E.M.O.). Peek through the portholes as you sail past scuba divers and artifacts of an ancient civilization scattered along the seafloor. Some familiar fins soon swim into view: it’s Nemo and his turtle pal, Squirt, with Marlin and Dory hot on their trail. During your underwater adventure, you’ll encounter other friends from the movie, including Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush and more—and thanks to special ‘sonar hydrophones,’ you can hear what everyone’s saying! Will Marlin and Dory ever find Nemo? Just keep swimming to find out!”

Share your thoughts on this controversial Disneyland ride with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.