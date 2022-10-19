Disneyland Offers a Special Way to Experience a Classic Attraction

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage is one of Disneyland’s more unique attractions, located in Tomorrowland. In this attraction, Guests can embark on a submarine to discover the secrets below the surface of the water and go on a journey to find Nemo while encountering other memorable characters from the film Finding Nemo.

However, this attraction includes some stairs into the submarine, which may be difficult to navigate. The attraction may also feel cramped to some Guests who are prone to experiencing claustrophobia. Fortunately, for Guests who still want to enjoy the ride without these added challenges, Disneyland offers an alternative.

Recently, @alzatti shared on TikTok about Disneyland’s alternative to this attraction, known as the Observation Outpost.

In this video, @alzatti informs viewers about the Observation Outpost, which is a hidden room in Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage that allows Guests who have mobility challenges, claustrophobia, or other concerns to be able to enjoy the attraction via video in a safe environment.

According to @alzatti, all Guests need to do to access this room is to find the gate on the right side near the entrance of the attraction and speak to a Cast Member, who will lead them to the Observation Outpost.

Commenters were shocked about this room, sharing that they had no idea it existed and would love to have known about this earlier, as the ride can feel a little cramped.

Below is a full description of this attraction, per Disney:

With all the humor and heart of the original film, this immersive submarine ride takes you on an unforgettable ocean adventure—to find a missing clown fish. Climb down into a yellow research submarine operated by the Nautical Exploration and Marine Observation Institute (N.E.M.O.). Peek through the portholes as you sail past scuba divers and artifacts of an ancient civilization scattered along the seafloor. Some familiar fins soon swim into view: it’s Nemo and his turtle pal, Squirt, with Marlin and Dory hot on their trail. During your underwater adventure, you’ll encounter other friends from the movie, including Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush and more—and thanks to special “sonar hydrophones,” you can hear what everyone’s saying! Will Marlin and Dory ever find Nemo? Just keep swimming to find out!

Disneyland also mentions the Outpost on the specifics of the attraction as well:

For those unable to navigate the narrow steps down into the submarine, you can proceed to the Observation Outpost at the end of the dock. Manned by a member of the N.E.M.O. Institute, this facility offers a high-definition, live-feed video version of the voyage via onboard “SubCam.”

Have you ever heard of the Observation Outpost? What are some other hidden locations at Disneyland that you’ve found?