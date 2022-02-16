Disney Guests Hope One Attraction Never Returns

Disneyland Resort is home to two thrilling Parks- Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure- that welcome millions of Guests each year.

While most attractions have now reopened at the two Disney Parks, one notable experience remains closed with no seeming end in sight.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, located in the Tomorrowland Lagoon at Disneyland Park, has been closed since the pandemic and many fans had speculated that we may have seen the end of the submarines at Disneyland as they are not exactly pandemic-friendly.

TikTok user @gojustingo recently posted a video hilariously using a sound to indicate that he would be content if the attraction never returned. More than 800,000 TikTok user liked the video and many commented saying they agreed.

Won’t be too upset if it never returns haha #disneyland #distok #disneyfyp #findingnemo

However, per our previous coverage, we should note that Disneyland Resort has confirmed that Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage will return.

While there were originally signs posted that the attraction would open in the winter of 2021, it still hasn’t reopened as of yet and Disney hasn’t confirmed when it might reopen.

The official Disneyland website shares the following description of the submarine attraction, including tips for those who cannot ride:

Dive into the Deep

With all the humor and heart of the original film, this immersive submarine ride takes you on an unforgettable ocean adventure—to find a missing clown fish. Climb down into a yellow research submarine operated by the Nautical Exploration and Marine Observation Institute (N.E.M.O.). Peek through the portholes as you sail past scuba divers and artifacts of an ancient civilization scattered along the seafloor. Some familiar fins soon swim into view: it’s Nemo and his turtle pal, Squirt, with Marlin and Dory hot on their trail. During your underwater adventure, you’ll encounter other friends from the movie, including Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush and more—and thanks to special “sonar hydrophones,” you can hear what everyone’s saying! Will Marlin and Dory ever find Nemo? Just keep swimming to find out! A Unique View

You’ll see a slightly different view depending on where you sit in the submarine. You may spot Nemo at certain times when others can’t see him at all. Don’t worry: everyone will be able to see and hear Nemo along the journey. Watch from Shore

For those unable to navigate the narrow steps down into the submarine, you can proceed to the Observation Outpost at the end of the dock. Manned by a member of the N.E.M.O. Institute, this facility offers a high-definition, live-feed video version of the voyage via onboard “SubCam.”

Are you looking forward to the return of the Disneyland attraction? Let us know in the comments below!

