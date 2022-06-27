Disney Confirms Reopening Date for Iconic Submarine Voyage Attraction

For fans of submarines, we have some great news!
Related: Reservations Now Available For Disneyland Fan-Favorite Restaurant
Disneyland’s Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage has been closed for quite some time, leaving many wondering if or when it would return. It was often speculated that the ride would not survive during the pandemic given how Guests have to ride the attraction in such close quarters, but to so many Disney fans, it does hold a huge piece of history.
Located in the beautiful Tomorrowland lagoon, this Disney attraction started off quite popular and enjoyed a 39-year run, but later became a hassle to reimagine and keep afloat. While we may have worried about the fate of this attraction, we recently spotted water filling the lagoon up once again.
And now, finally, Disney just revealed that the attraction will be returning in a little less than a month on July 25! Disney revealed this date along with more details in a video. You can check out the full video below from the official Disney Parks YouTube channel:
More on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland:
Dive into the Deep
With all the humor and heart of the original film, this immersive submarine ride takes you on an unforgettable ocean adventure—to find a missing clown fish.
Climb down into a yellow research submarine operated by the Nautical Exploration and Marine Observation Institute (N.E.M.O.).
Peek through the portholes as you sail past scuba divers and artifacts of an ancient civilization scattered along the seafloor.
Some familiar fins soon swim into view: it’s Nemo and his turtle pal, Squirt, with Marlin and Dory hot on their trail. During your underwater adventure, you’ll encounter other friends from the movie, including Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush and more—and thanks to special “sonar hydrophones,” you can hear what everyone’s saying!
Will Marlin and Dory ever find Nemo? Just keep swimming to find out!
Are you excited for this attraction to return?