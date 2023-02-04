Park Hopping is receiving a significant change at Disneyland Resort this weekend, adding more value and flexibility for thousands of Guests.

As Disneyland Resort continues to recover from the drastic changes the COVID-19 pandemic forced upon the Southern California theme park after its reopening in 2021, slowly removing the restrictions introduced to comply with health and safety guidelines and bringing multiple experiences back, a significant change is coming to the Resort’s Park Hopping system, increasing the value for all Guests with Park Hopper tickets.

As previously announced by Disney, starting Saturday, February 4, Guests visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure with a Park Hopper ticket will be able to switch between Parks at 11 a.m., as opposed to the previous 1 p.m. restriction.

Disney Parks Blog specifies that all Guests who enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure with a Magic Key pass or a Park Hopper ticket may begin crossing over between the parks two hours earlier – starting at 11 a.m. PT. “This means even more magic and more fun for your day as you enjoy the best of what both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park have to offer,” they add.

This significant upgrade to the experience comes as a result of Disney officials seeking to bring more value and flexibility for all Guests to enjoy their visit and immerse themselves in Disney’s characteristic storytelling and magic, which the Parks were losing, according to thousands of fans. “We are so thankful for you, our Disneyland Resort Guests, and are always listening for ways to enhance your experience,” Kelsey Lynch, Public Relations Director for Disneyland Resort, wrote when the initial announcement was released.

Guests visiting Disneyland Park can experience magical interactions with their favorite Disney characters, from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and even Grogu! Disneyland Park is also home to classic attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as new rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Southern California theme park’s latest expansion.

And over at Disney California Adventure, Guests can become superheroes as they explore Avengers Campus, which is home to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and a new attraction currently in the works. Disney California Adventure will also welcome an all-new character interaction, debuting with the reimagining of Pacific Wharf as San Fransokyo, the futuristic town where Big Hero 6 takes place.

And with the Disney100 celebrations currently taking place at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, your visit can only get more magical! Disneyland Resort is decked with platinum decorations for the Disney100 celebrations, and Mickey Mouse and his friends are dressed in their best to welcome you for the occasion. Plus, two brand-new nighttime spectaculars have debuted at the Parks, with Wondrous Journeys blowing fans away at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE gathering fan-favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars at Disney California Adventure.

There is definitely so much to see and do at Disneyland Resort, and with this update to the Southern California Resort’s Park Hopping system, your visit will be even more magical!

