An iconic Disney ride was apparently underestimated, as an already extensive refurbishment revealed additional work needed.

We all know that Disneyland Resort — Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California — is home to one-of-a-kind experiences, beloved rides and attractions, and unique live entertainment offerings. And while Disneyland officials are ready to kick off new projects in the Southern California theme park, Cast Members and multiple teams have to go above and beyond to ensure that Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District continue to run like clockwork, even if that means shutting down some of the most popular rides in the Parks.

Continuing these efforts, Disneyland officials recently announced the temporary closure of some of Fantasyland’s most popular attractions, including Alice in Wonderland, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Peter Pan’s Flight — which are all located within the same building — starting on June 5, 2023. The timeline for these attractions revealed June 15, 2023, as the reopening date for Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and June 30, 2023, for Peter Pan’s Flight. However, it appears that Disney underestimated the work needed on one of these beloved rides and has scheduled a second closure less than a month after reopening.

Per Disneyland’s official website, Alice in Wonderland will shut its doors again on July 5, 2023, for refurbishment. Disney has not revealed an estimated timeline for this refurbishment, meaning the closure is indefinite as of this article’s publishing. Inside the Magic will keep you updated on Alice in Wonderland’s reopening date when more information becomes available.

Disneyland’s website also announced the refurbishment of Soarin’ Around the World in Disney California Adventure starting on July 5, 2023, adding the fan-favorite ride to the Resort’s list of temporary closures. Again, no official timeline has been announced for this refurbishment.

Additionally, Disneyland officials recently announced the closure of the Disneyland Monorail, starting on June 5, 2023, with no scheduled reopening date as of this article’s publishing. Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the reopening dates for Alice in Wonderland in Disneyland Park, Soarin’ Around the World in Disney California Adventure, and the Disneyland Monorail once more information becomes available.

It is bizarre to see so many closures scheduled in the middle of summer, when ticket prices soar to the highest tiers in Disneyland Resort, ranging between $159 and $179 per Guest per day, and Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure welcome massive crowds of Guests eager to immerse themselves in Disney’s 100-years-in-the-making storytelling.

Will these closures affect your visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!