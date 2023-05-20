Move Over Orlando, Disney Ready to Set Multi-Million-Dollar Project in Motion

Disneyland officials are ready to set a breathtaking multi-decade project in motion, officially presenting plans to authorities in the coming months.

It would appear that amid the ongoing legal and political battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, The Walt Disney Company is shifting its focus to other development projects, including an exciting multi-decade expansion aiming to put Disneyland Resort on the same level as some of the international Disney Parks with exciting themed lands, attractions, shopping and dining locations, and much more!

During the OC Forum event held on May 17 at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock took the opportunity to present the company’s multi-decade expansion plans to Orange County business leaders, teasing multi-million-dollar investments, thousands of new jobs, and a whopping $253M annually to Anaheim’s economy once the DisneylandForward initiative is set in motion.

Per an OC Register report, Potrock told attendees, “To put it simply, DisneylandForward sets the stage for significant and multi-decade investment in the future. This is the next generation of the Disneyland Resort.” The Disneyland Resort president added, “When Disney invests, all boats rise and everyone benefits.”

The Los Angeles Times shared a Disney-commissioned economic study from the Woods Center for Economic Analysis and Forecasting at Cal State Fullerton, which revealed that “for every $1 billion Disney invests to redevelop and update Disneyland Resort, the project will generate $253 million annually in economic output, $15 million in tax revenue, and 2,292 jobs.” This study asserts that — despite massive layoffs across the company — The Walt Disney Company remains one of the most significant investors and employers across America, to Governor DeSantis’ displeasure and other states’ appeal.

Potrock continued to say that while Disneyland Resort will turn 68 “years young” in July, the Southern California Resort has more potential than ever. “When we work together the possibilities are endless and that is exactly what we are trying to do,” he added. Per the OC Register, the DisneylandForward initiative is expected to go before the Anaheim Planning Commission before the end of the year and the City Council in early 2024.

Seeing the continuous determination to present the project to local authorities and the ongoing “Community Coffees” to provide information about the project, share updates, and answer any questions, it’s safe to say that The Walt Disney Company is ready to set the DisneylandForward initiative in motion, injecting millions of dollars into the Anaheim economy and bringing new experiences for millions of Disney fans and Guests.

However, the Anaheim Disney Park faces the obstacle of its current regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim 30 years ago, which is precisely what the DisneylandForward initiative seeks to change.

“Back in the early ’90s, Disney and the city of Anaheim worked collaboratively on their vision for the next three-plus decades,” Potrock said. “Together, we built this unique tourism engine and the vision we had for the continued growth of this community is quite honestly a marvel. This is a very unique, special and advantageous benefit to the city of Anaheim, Orange County and in fact, the entire state. We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to do it again as we look to the next 10, 20 and even 30 years ahead.”

As of this article’s publishing, there is no official timeline for the DisneylandForward initiative, but Inside the Magic will continue to bring you the latest updates on the Disneyland multi-decade expansion project.

A quick summary of DisneylandForward and what the project could bring to Disneyland

DisneylandForward is an initiative to modify outdated regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim to allow Disneyland to set new projects in motion at the Anaheim Resort, including immersive lands inspired by fan-favorite Disney movies, rides, attractions, shopping and dining locations, and more without having to replace iconic rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Current plans contemplate the possibility of bringing new themed lands inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and TRON, as well as a “bold” unique experience inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise and “a new kind of Disney entertainment destination” with restaurants, hotels, live music, ticketed events, shopping, and theme park experiences modeled after the famous Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney states that it is not seeking any public funding, additional square footage, or hotel rooms beyond what is currently approved for DisneylandForward. “Rather, we are simply working with the city and community to update our existing approvals to allow for integrated development to be located and built throughout Disney properties.”

Where does Walt Disney World Resort stand in this?

Walt Disney World Resort is not considered in the DisneylandForward initiative. However, it would appear that the ongoing turmoil in the Sunshine State is forcing The Walt Disney Company to withdraw its investments from Florida and shift its focus towards other projects, as the company recently announced the shut-down of a million-dollar project planned for the Lake Nona area and the permanent closure of one of the most immersive and exclusive experiences in the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

Are you excited about the possibilities DisneylandForward could bring to the Southern California Resort? Let Inside the Magic know what you want to see in the comments below!