A fan-favorite Disneyland ride has finally set its reopening date after an uncertain closure and an extensive refurbishment.

It is no secret that Disneyland Resort is home to some of the world’s most unique and memorable experiences, especially considering that the Southern California theme park is the realization of Walt Disney’s dream and his original Park. However, to ensure the best experience for all Guests, Cast Members, Imagineers, and other teams must sometimes shut down some rides and experiences for extensive — and occasionally much-needed — refurbishments.

As part of these efforts, Disneyland officials announced the temporary closure of multiple rides in the Fantasyland area, including Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan’s Flight.

While the schedule for these refurbishments and temporary closures did not point at any significant changes to any of the rides, only Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland set reopening dates during the initial announcement, leaving the future of Peter Pan’s Flight in the air. But fortunately, with some faith, trust, and a lot of “pardon our pixie dust,” the fan-favorite ride has finally set a return date.

Per Disneyland Resort’s official website, Peter Pan’s Flight, one of the three Fantasyland attractions that will shut their doors for refurbishments next month, set a reopening date for Friday, June 30.

It is essential to mention that this information is available on Disneyland’s website as of this article’s publishing. Disneyland officials could modify the reopening date for Peter Pan’s Flight if the scheduled refurbishment were extended for any reason. Inside the Magic will keep you updated should any modifications to this reopening date be announced.

More on this fan-favorite Disneyland Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight is one of the most popular rides in Disneyland — and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, for that matter — as it constantly has some of the longest wait times in the Park.

The rail-suspended dark ride inspired by the 1953 Disney animated classic Peter Pan — which in turn was based on J.M. Barrie’s play and book of the same name about a 12-year-old boy who refuses to grow up — lets Guests soar over London aboard an enchanted pirate ship and visit Never Land to revisit the story of Peter Pan, Wendy, John, Michael, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee, and The Lost Boys, among other beloved — though controversial — characters.

Disneyland describes the ride as follows:

Return to Never Land It’s bedtime in the Darling children’s nursery, but Wendy, Michael and John have some unexpected visitors! Join them on a high-flying adventure—with the help of a little pixie dust—through scenes and songs made famous in Disney’s animated film, Peter Pan. Sail past Big Ben and Tower Bridge as London glitters below. Make your descent into the magical world of Never Land, home to volcanic peaks, sparkling waterfalls, Lost Boys and mermaids. Swoop into Pirate’s Cove and cheer as Peter braves a swashbuckling duel with Captain Hook—while Wendy is forced to walk the plank. Can Peter Pan return his young companions safely to London? Or will someone meet an untimely end… in the jaws of a ticking crocodile?

Will you visit Disneyland Park soon to take a flight with Peter Pan? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!