Disney World Monorail Reportedly Dealing With Dangerous Mold Infestation

Something is taking over the Walt Disney World monorail, and, despite threats, it’s not Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This week, Reddit user u/ebio_amisi started a discussion about disgusting smells on the monorail cars that take Guests between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, the Transportation & Ticket Center (TTC), and multiple Disney Resort hotels. Though most Disney Parks fans attributed unsavory scents on Walt Disney World transportation to body odor and other Guests with mysterious snacks in tow, some alleged something much darker.

“Let me tell you! We were just there 2 weeks ago and my son is 6’9” tall so his head is basically touching the inside roof,” u/Ok-Cry-3303 said. “He looked down at me and said ‘You DO NOT want to see how much mold is in these air conditioner vents!’”

u/Dazzling_Ad4655 agreed that the Disney monorail system smell could be attributed to a combination of “sweat and mold.”

This isn’t the first significant mold issue at Walt Disney World Resort. At the end of 2022, multiple Guests shared videos of mildew and mold growing on “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park. The attraction later closed for scheduled refurbishment, and the mold appeared considerably better when it reopened.

The Central Florida Disney Park has not commented publicly about mold issues in air conditioning vents on the monorail. If reports are accurate, contaminated air could cause serious health issues for Guests, particularly those with asthma or other pre-existing breathing problems.

Have you seen mold on the Walt Disney World monorail or anywhere else at the Disney Parks? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

