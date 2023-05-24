Guests’ Disney World Trip Ruined After Sitting in Confirmed Biohazard

Walt Disney World Resort – The Most Magical Place on Earth. The Central Florida Disney Parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom – see tens of millions of Guests annually. Many stay in onsite Resort hotels, taking advantage of exclusive benefits like early Theme Park entry and free transportation, including busses, monorails, boats, and the Disney SkyLiner.

But even the Disney Parks aren’t perfect. On Monday, two Walt Disney World Resort Guests’ day was “ruined” before it began. As they rode the monorail to Magic Kingdom Park around 8 a.m., the Guests sat in urine.

u/PoppyCake33 shared herself and her husband’s story on Reddit. “My husband and I sat in pee yesterday on the monorail, it ruined his morning and I was just praying it was children’s pee,” the Guest wrote. “We’re pretty sure we saw a family with little kids stand up before we got in.”

“The whole cabin smelled of urine,” she recalled. “We suffered thru all the stops and then had to run to the nearest bathroom to clean up.”

While Disney Cast Members work hard to clean up accidents or messes efficiently, they can’t be everywhere at once. Before rope drop, thousands of Guests cram themselves into crowded busses and monorail cars, hoping to walk right onto the most popular Disney rides. Custodial teams rarely have the opportunity to check every vehicle between Guests.

Alert a Cast Member immediately if you find body fluids or anything dangerous at Walt Disney World Resort. Custodial teams are trained to clean and sanitize any accidental messes properly.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.