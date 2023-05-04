Disney World Skyliner “In Danger,” Amid Latest Development

The latest developments might not bode well for a popular transportation option at Walt Disney World Resort.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to plenty of iconic attractions and entertainment offerings. Because there’s so much to do when visiting Walt Disney World Resort, it should come as no surprise that Disney World is also home to more than 25 Resort hotels for Guests to stay at while they immerse themselves in the magic. Of course, there are several different options of transportation for Guests to get around Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World Guests staying at Resort hotels can enjoy complimentary transportation by bus at most resorts. In addition, the Disney monorail and ferryboats are offered at select Resorts, depending on which Disney Park you plan to visit.

Over the last couple of weeks, Inside the Magic has covered a bill that was passed by the Florida legislature that will affect the Disney monorail. The bill gives the Florida Department of Transportation power to inspect “any governmentally or privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems operating in this state which are located within an independent special district created by a local act which has boundaries within two contiguous counties.” This legislative amendment gives the state of Florida the power to inspect the Disney monorail, and the mode of transportation could be shut down as a result of the inspections.

Of course, this is just the latest development in the ongoing feud between Walt Disney World Resort and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Disney’s privately-owned Reedy Creek Improvement District. The two parties have both sued one another.

But, the bill likely doesn’t stop with the Disney monorail.

The latest reports indicate that the Disney Skyliner could also be affected by the newly-passed amendment. If this is the case, the Disney Skyliner could also be in danger of facing an extended closure period and, truly, no one knows what will happen after the inspection is completed.

Some have noted that Disney could permanently shut down the Disney Skyliner and the Disney Monorail and just operate buses, but this doesn’t provide the most convenience for Disney Park Guests, especially those visiting Magic Kingdom Park and coming through the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC).

For now, however, no one knows what the next move from Disney or Gov. Ron DeSantis will be once the bill is officially signed into law. The expectation is that the two parties will likely get tied up with their legal battles in court, and ultimately, these cases could be heard by multiple courts before a decision is rendered.

Currently, you can still enjoy the Disney Skyliner if you’re staying at select Disney World Resorts. The gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at EPCOT to the following Disney Resort hotels:Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

Guests are also able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments coming from Walt Disney World Resort and much more.