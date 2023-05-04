Family Fined Hundreds For Criminal Activity on Disney Vacation

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Parks worldwide charge an arm and a leg for your dream trip. But what if authorities fined you just for taking a Disney vacation?

That happened to Paul and Jessica Benson from North Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. The pair struggle to get away as Jessica works for the public health system in England, which has been wholly overrun since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

After finally booking a magical vacation to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they were told they’d be charged a £480 fine for taking their kids out of public school. Paul told LadBible that even though the school system treated it like “criminal activity,” he’d do it all again to save the £8,000 they did by visiting during the offseason.

“My wife said to me it feels like only the privileged people can have a holiday – the super earners who can afford to go,” he said. “It’s not an equal opportunity.”

Officials repeatedly scolded the Bensons and told them their two school-aged children would suffer from missing classes for a Disney vacation.

“But our eldest child was one of the top performers in her SATs,” Paul explained. “So it contradicted what they were saying all the way along. We just found it a massive blow to us.”

The Bensons first took their two children out of school for a Walt Disney World trip in 2018 and again this year when their third child was two. In both instances, school authorities turned the family in to the local authorities, who then issued the fines.

“In September, the head teacher pulled me aside,” Paul recalled. “They said, ‘I hope you’re not planning to go on any trip to Florida or trips abroad this year as it’s going to impact your child’s education.’”

Still, the family cherishes the time they spent together and everything they learned on their trips to Walt Disney World Resort.

“They’re learning about traveling abroad and the different culture over there, different ways of doing things,” Paul said.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.