Three Popular Disneyland Park Attractions Are Now Closed

Today marks the first day that three of Disneyland Resort’s most popular attractions have officially closed.

Disneyland Resort and Disney Parks throughout the globe are constantly changing. To keep things fresh for Guests, refurbishments are a must. However, as we have seen at many different Theme Parks, such as Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT, those refurbishments and construction projects can damper a visitor’s plans when attending the Parks.

Walt Disney’s original Theme Park in Anaheim, California, is home to one-of-a-kind experiences, beloved rides and attractions, and unique live entertainment offerings. And while Disneyland officials are ready to kick off new projects in the Southern California Theme Park, Cast Members and multiple teams have to go above and beyond to ensure that Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District continue to run like clockwork, even if that means shutting down some of the most popular rides in the Parks.

Continuing these efforts, Disneyland officials recently announced the temporary closure of some of Fantasyland’s most popular attractions, including Alice in Wonderland, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Peter Pan’s Flight — which are all located within the same building — beginning TODAY on June 5, 2023.

The timeline for these attractions revealed June 15, 2023, as the reopening date for Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and June 30, 2023, for Peter Pan’s Flight. However, it appears that Disney underestimated the work needed on one of these darling rides and has scheduled a second closure less than a month after reopening.

Unfortunately, for one iconic attraction, the timeline for refurbishment will take a little longer. Per Disneyland’s official website, Alice in Wonderland must shut its doors again on July 5, 2023, for refurbishment.

Disney has not revealed an estimated timeline for this refurbishment, meaning the closure is indefinite as of this article’s publishing. Inside the Magic will update you on Alice in Wonderland’s reopening date when more information becomes available.

Are you sad to hear that these Disneyland Resort attractions have been closed for the next few weeks?

