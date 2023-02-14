Disneyland Permanently Updates Classic Ride Without Telling Guests

Last August, Walt Disney Imagineers teased an update to Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park. Though nothing has been announced, some Guests accuse Disneyland Park of changing the historic attraction unannounced.

Reddit user u/Charming_Status1909 recently rode Haunted Mansion and said they now hit their head on the top of the slow-moving dark ride’s vehicles, the Doom Buggies. They’d never experienced this on previous visits.

“I think Haunted Mansion has replaced their ‘doom buggies’ to newer ones with a lower ceiling as my head easily rests on the curvature,” they wrote.

“A couple of years ago, they replace them, these are obviously different,” u/Development-Fiesty agreed. “They are lighter, almost like plastic. You can really feel the difference between them at Disneyland, and as an example, the heavier duty ones at Disneyland, Paris.”

Disneyland Resort hasn’t announced any changes to Haunted Mansion. However, the ride recently reopened after changing back from its annual retheme. The Disneyland Park version turns into The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) themed Haunted Mansion Holiday from October to January!

More on Haunted Mansion

Versions of Haunted Mansion exist in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort. The not-so-scary attraction has inspired two horror comedy films, The Haunted Mansion (2003) starring Eddie Murphy and Haunted Mansion starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito, and Winona Ryder, premiering on August 11, 2023.

“Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for an eerie tour through this house of happy haunts,” reads the official Disney description of the ride. “Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spirited séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.