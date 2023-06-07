Final Trace of Controversial Disney Ride Removed Forever

Princess Tiana is on her way to Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort! Just a week after the controversial Disney ride closed, a recent video shows its remaining traces have gone entirely.

Walt Disney Imagineers have been hard at work for months on the Princess Tiana Ride in Central Florida, building themed construction walls and draining the water from the Disney ride. Now, construction crews are doing the same in Southern California.

TikToker @maddy.washburn shared this video taken at Disneyland Park this week:

Splash Mountain is now hidden behind the same brown construction walls as its Magic Kingdom counterpart. They feature themed signs that read, “Tiana’s Foods, Employee Owned, Coming Soon!” and “Southern Dome Salt Company.” Both are quintessential parts of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s storyline, which takes place after the events of the Disney Princess film.

The water is drained from the ride, with a large orange cone and some tape blocking its massive drop. A giant mural featuring Louis the Alligator invites Guests to “Come join the party!”

Lastly, the Guest shows that the final hint of the ride’s former identity is gone. The iconic Splash Mountain sign adorning the queue entrance was recently removed, erasing what used to be.

The controversial Song of the South (1946) themed ride closed permanently at Disneyland Park on May 31, months after Walt Disney World Resort closed the Magic Kingdom version. Both log flume rides will reopen as Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024, though no official closing date has been announced.

Tokyo Disneyland is the only remaining Disney Park with a functional Splash Mountain. There are no public plans to retheme the international version of the attraction, though its theme song, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” was removed from the Tokyo Disney Resort music loop.

