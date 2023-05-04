Splash Mountain Just Shattered THIS All-Time Record

Tokyo Disneyland in Japan has the only remaining Splash Mountain ride known to human existence, and it just passed a new record.

I’ll save you time, leave the informative updates about this controversial attraction at the end of the article, and momentarily give you the needy-greedy information.

Despite Controversy, Splash Mountain Prevails in Japan

Just yesterday, Splash Mountain in Tokyo Disneyland broke a new record with the highest wait time this theme Park has ever seen.

That’s right, folks, despite the ride closing throughout the United States, Disney Parks, Brer Rabbit and his friends seem to bring joy, happiness, and catchy tunes to Guests of all ages.

The wait time broke previous records in Tokyo Disneyland when it was shown to have a wait time of 2 hours.

Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland now at 120 minutes. The longest wait time at Tokyo Disneyland currently. https://t.co/L2aM4XZfyo pic.twitter.com/Owkfzb4SE7 — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) May 3, 2023

Showcase of Wishes (big fan, I love their stuff), @ShowcaseWishes on Twitter, posted a tweet detailing the massive wait times Guests had to endure yesterday as they attempted to ride the water attraction.

The attraction is set to close here in the USA, inside the Disneyland Resort California Theme Park, on May 31.

Of course, the ride has had millions of fans worldwide and has caused an uproar from fans wanting the ride to stay at WDW and Disneyland and wanting a retheming due to alleged racial undertones.

The End of Splash Mountain: Where It All Started

Some say the start of this whole “Splash Mountain” is racist allegations came as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, when police showed alleged brutality towards a black man who had high levels of fentanyl in his body before the arrest was even made.

The police officer in question was Derek Chauvin, the protagonist of this tragic and unfortunate story. Chauvin placed his knee onto George Floyd’s neck, leading to this’s eventual death.

I will say, in my own opinion, and after careful research, Chauvin deserved to be filmed, fired, and convicted of his horrible crimes against Floyd.

Was MAGA to Blame in 2018?

Others say that the controversy began when a man was banned after holding a MAGA flag on the Splash Mountain ride after getting caught via the attraction camera.

Was It the Cancerous Cancel Culture?

But regards, it was the 2020 riots that led to the demise of this once beloved and classic ride. Cancel culture took charge and began to cancel businesses, corporations, celebrities, and much more without concrete logic or understanding of certain situations.

The toxicity from these tolerant woke individuals led to WDW revising their intentions of keeping the ride, leading to the eventual retheming of Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open inside Magic Kingdom in Florida in 2024.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of your political stance or gender identity, Walt Disney World and its Parks worldwide are a place for everyone and anyone to come in and enjoy their favorite attractions, see their beloved characters from their childhood movies, and eat anything they want.

Despite being a significant fan of Splash Mountain, I am excited about the retheming. Content is crucial, and logic and facts are essential to deciding where you stand.

Before anything else, I am theme Park junkies who love writing about their favorite places on Earth.

But that’s just me. What about you guys? Sound off in the comments below.