Another Controversial Film Could Replace ‘Princess and the Frog’ Retheme of “Racist” Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain is in its final days at Disneyland Park, despite protests from dedicated fans. The Magic Kingdom version of the log flume ride is well into its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

But instead of Princess and the Frog (2009), some Disney Parks fans want the ride rethemed to Pocahontas (1995). Reddit user u/crimsonbull9584 wrote:

“It fits the theme of Frontierland, the settings of pre-colonial Jamestown and Reconstruction rural Georgia are ‘similar enough’ that minimum changes would be needed, it utilizes a Disney classic/Renaissance era film (with better music for my money), features a progress female protagonist (like Tiana), and has a scene in the movie where Pocahontas goes over a waterfall in a log!”

Though the post received hundreds of votes of support, many fans pointed out that Disney’s overly-happy portrayal of Pocahontas, a mistreated Native American woman, is nearly as controversial as Splash Mountain’s current inspiration, Song of the South (1946).

“Because it’s equally as problematic. The real Pocahontas/Matoaka was a teenager who was kidnapped, forcefully converted to Christianity and married off to a coloniser who took her against her will to the UK to be an example of how ‘savages’ can be ‘civilised’. Just an example of white washed history,” u/nerdlygames said.

“While I love Pocahontas I suspect Disney’s portrayal of her is a) a tad controversial and b) an old movie that would speak more to moms and dads than most kids,” u/Academic_Guava_4190 agreed.

“Why didn’t disney change one racist movie ride into another racist movie?” u/Gamerfaith sarcastically asked. “Mmmmm…. that’s a tough one.”

More on Splash Mountain

The Disneyland Resort version of Splash Mountain will close on May 31. Work has already begun on the Princess Tiana retheme at Walt Disney World Resort, but Tokyo Disneyland will keep its version of the log flume ride.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

