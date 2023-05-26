Guests Will Not Be Allowed Into Disneyland on the Day Splash Mountain Closes

Disneyland Resort fans will need to say goodbye to Splash Mountain sooner than expected.

The Song of the South (1946) themed ride will close forever when Disneyland Park closes on May 30, 2023. The log flume ride will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009), at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024.

But Magic Key holders without Disney Park Pass reservations for that day will be unable to head into the Briar Patch for one final time. According to Disneyland Resort’s website, Park Pass reservations for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are sold out for all Magic Key tiers on May 30.

Single-Park and Park Hopper ticketholders can still make reservations for both Southern California Disney Parks on May 30. But they should do so soon – they will likely sell out days in advance.

More on Splash Mountain

This controversial ride closed in January at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort. After the Disneyland Resort version shuts its doors, Tokyo Disneyland will be the only Disney Park worldwide with a functional Splash Mountain in its original state.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney water ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Are you excited about the upcoming Princess Tiana retheme? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.