Disney Diversity Department Shaken by Sudden Departure

Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton is suddenly exiting her role at The Walt Disney Company as of Tuesday, according to an internal memo obtained by Variety. Newton spent six years leading many Disney Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and will allegedly soon join the board of another company alongside focusing on her creative business.

“Since joining the company in 2017, Latondra has led the company’s strategic diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including partnering with stakeholders across the enterprise to amplify stories of the world by people around the world,” the internal memo reads. “She has been dedicated to ensuring every person sees themselves and their life experiences represented in a meaningful and authentic way.”

“I know you all join me in thanking Latondra for her many contributions, including the lasting impact she has had on our employees and our culture. Working alongside all of you and so many others, she has inspired countless Cast Members and employees to bring about lasting change and to help create a world where we can all feel safe and we all belong.”

“At Disney, we amplify underrepresented voices and untold stories and champion a multitude of perspectives, recognizing that we are all greater than a single story and we all deserve to feel seen, heard and understood,” Newton once wrote in a brief on the Disney Diversity and Inclusion web page.

The memo revealed that Julie Merges would take over for Newton in the interim as The Walt Disney Company searches for a new DEI lead.

The shakeup comes just one week after Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy announced that she would step down immediately, taking medical leave. She will only return to Disney in an advisory position but plans to step down permanently in 2024. CEO Bob Iger has not selected her permanent successor.

