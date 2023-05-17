Disney CFO Echoes Former CEO Bob Chapek’s Strategic Vision For Disney Parks

Earlier this morning, Walt Disney Company Chief Financial Officer, Christine McCarthy, spoke to investors on Wall Street. During her discussion at the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, she made some interesting comments for Disney Park fans. Here is what we have learned!

According to WDWMagic.com, during this morning’s panel at the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said Disney would continue to focus on existing intellectual property for new Disney Park investments. McCarthy would explain in detail that Disney would use its existing intellectual property portfolio and focus on the franchises that “really resonate with our consumers.”

In the wide-ranging interview with investors and Wall Street analysts, the Disney CFO would go on to say further that the company will continue to use its consumer data from its Disney+ customer base to help lead Imagineers to the most popular brands that will ultimately benefit the Disney Park designers “to exploit in the theme Park business.”

Ironically enough, the comment made today by McCarthy follows and continues former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s remarks that he made in September 2022. At that time, Chapek would tell investors he saw much closer to integrating Disney+ and the company’s theme parks.

Back in September 2022, the former Disney CEO was interviewed at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference and said that the entertainment company plans to double down on this strategy by using data collection and Guests’ personalized data in the future. Mr. Chapek went on to say that “we can give you a better experience in the Park because we know what your preferences are in terms of viewing and a better experience on Disney+ because we know what your affinities are,” when Disney can sync its data collection from all of its operating segments.

What are your thoughts about Disney using more IP within the Disney Parks? Let us know what you think.

