The Walt Disney Company has been at the forefront of adopting new innovations to provide better, more personalized experiences over the last several decades.

Since becoming CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2020, Bob Chapek and his management have been at the forefront of bringing new technology into Disney Theme Parks, such as the highly controversial Genie+. The Disney CEO was recently interviewed at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference and said during his interview that the entertainment company plans to double down on this strategy by using data collection and Guests’ personalized data in the future. Mr. Chapek went on to say that “we can give you a better experience in the Park because we know what your preferences are in terms of viewing and a better experience on Disney+ because we know what your affinities are,” when Disney is able to sync its data collection from all of its operating segments.

This isn’t the first time Mr. Chapek mentioned leveraging the synergies between its separate business lines. Earlier this summer, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that The Walt Disney Company was exploring a membership program just like Amazon Prime to offer discounts and perks to its customers. Kristina Schake, chief communications officer at Disney, said in August, “technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences, and products that are most relevant to each of our Guests.”

When it comes to personal data, one always has to ask themselves how far is too far when it relates to sales and marketing tactics. How Disney will use this data moving forward is yet to be determined.

