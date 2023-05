Splash Mountain, the Disney ride overwhelmingly considered racist for its association with Song of the South (1946), operated its final day on May 30. In the days leading up to the closure, Guests flocked to Disneyland Resort for one more trip into the Briar Patch before its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme… but things didn’t go quite as planned!

Fatima Yusuf Wright shared this shocking video from her last ride on Splash Mountain. A Guest in the log ahead of hers escaped the safety restraints and started walking down the emergency exit stairs:

“I can’t – I’m going to have a panic attack,” the Guest said.

The Disney ride later stopped for a few minutes, presumably as Disney Cast Members intercepted the Guest and escorted her to a safe area.

Splash Mountain closes permanently on May 31, 2023. The ride will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in late 2024.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Never climb out of a Disney ride. Even if you have a panic attack, you are safer in the ride vehicle restraints than walking through restricted areas with unknown mechanics around you.

