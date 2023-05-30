Despite Racism and Controversy, Massive Crowds Storm Through Disney Park Towards Splash Mountain for One Final Ride

Today is the final day to ride forever the iconic and legendary Splash Mountain in the United States. The ride will officially close its doors tomorrow, with a retheme on the way for Guests visiting Disneyland Resort in California. Massive crowds are swarming Disneyland as the wait times will likely be out of this world.

The Last Splash Mountain in the United States Closes Forever Tomorrow

Splash Mountain, located inside Disneyland Resort, will officially close tomorrow. It will be rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which follows a similar path to WDW’s Splash Mountain, which closed earlier this year.

Disney World closed its version of Splash Mountain in January and is currently undergoing massive retheming, changing the entire look of the once-iconic attraction.

The ride has experienced some major controversy, which led to the eventual closure of the WDW location and now the Disneyland location, with one remaining place left open at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort in Japan.

Time to Be Movin Along – Crowds Swarm Towards Iconic Ride

Large swarms of Guests were seen entering Disneyland Resort today as 99% of them were heading to the Splash Mountain attraction to ride it one last time before it closes forever tomorrow.

The photo above is only a snippet of what the crowds look like inside Disneyland Resort today as Guests storm the front entrance of Splash Mountain.

The crowds from the Disneyland Resort hotels were also no joke, as seen in the photo above. Folks who stayed on Disney property could enter the Park at least 30 minutes before it opened to the general public, giving them a higher chance of getting to ride the attraction one last time before the wait times reached the triple digits.

As the crowds descend upon Disneyland Resort, it only shows how much this attraction meant to those who loved and enjoyed it all these years. Despite the controversy and racism behind the appeal, Splash Mountain is still receiving praise and adoration from Guests and fans worldwide via social media.

With the ride getting a gigantic retheming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, it will be curious to see how the attraction will hold up after following in the footsteps of a legend.

How do you feel about this iconic attraction closing forever here in the United States? Would you still ride Splash Mountain even though the crowds are massive?

Sound off in the comments below.