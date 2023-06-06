New Disney Imagineering Technology Being Tested Among Select Guests

Walt Disney Imagineers have been hard at work creating a new, life-like walking, adorable animatronic. The new tech is a sweet and lovable Marvel character that walks and dances – the first of its kind.

Disneyland Resort Reveals Never-Before-Seen Imagineering Tech

First revealed as Project Kiwi in 2021, Walt Disney Imagineers are hard at work creating something new and fresh for Guests to enjoy in the coming years.

This brand-new tech comes in the form of an adorable animatronic from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. After a few years in development, the new animatronic is finally being tested among select Guests in California.

The animatronic in question is Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2 (2017). The adorable little tree we have all come to love made its first debut as a life-like, dancing animatronic at Disneyland Resort.

Life-Like Baby Groot Revealed at Disneyland Resort – Disney Imagineers

From the photo above, you can see just how real this animatronic looks. The small, intricate details showcase how dedicated the Walt Disney Imagineers have been to this project over the last few years.

Scott Gustin on Twitter posted a few images and some new details about the animatronic, saying that “select Park Guests” are being invited to a short presentation. Also, those select Guests are being invited out by Disney to “jam out with Groot” as part of a unique Guardians of the Galaxy “awesome dance-off.”

No other details have been released surrounding this new and exciting technology being tested by Disney Imagineers. Regarding these “select Guests,” unfortunately, we do not know the right formula or details needed to be selected for this adorable experience with Baby Groot.

However, we have a video showcasing the walking animatronic from when the project was first announced a few years back. TechCrunch on YouTube released the video on April 23, 2021, giving the world our first glimpse into the upcoming Disney Imagineering project.

