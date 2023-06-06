First Look At Mind-Blowing Animatronics for Disney’s Upcoming ‘Frozen’ Attraction

Disney has released a slew of new information, photos, and behind-the-scenes footage of its upcoming brand-new Frozen Ever After attraction coming to Hong Kong Disneyland this Fall.

Out-Of-This-World Attraction Brings Life-Like Animatronics to Frozen Ever After

Hong Kong Disneyland is gearing up for a brand-new attraction coming to its World of Frozen in November of this year.

A final scene, a video, and more have been released by Disney, giving us a more in-depth look at the ride along with its out-of-this-world animatronics.

The photo above shows the final scene in the attraction featuring Anna, Elsa, and everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. The new animatronics were replaced by previous ones that did not have the type of technology the new ones have.

Hong Kong Disneyland Does Not Use Screens for Its Animatronics’ Faces

You can see from the photo above just how realistic these animatronics look, as their facial features and bodies resemble the animated characters from the popular film franchise.

Scott Gustin, on Twitter, could share with us the photos above and some videos he got from Disney. Clicking the image below will lead you to the video showing how real these mind-blowing animatronics look!

Furthermore, we have some behind-the-scenes footage of the attraction, showing us details never seen before. The ride looks thrilling, allowing families to share a few carts or sleighs for interest. Click the image below to view the video (or click here).

Besides the excellent ride, the animatronics make this ride different from the ones that came before it, even those in the United States. Without screens for faces, the animatronics in the content above rely on pure Disney Imagineer technology, giving fans a more realistic and classic approach to the new ride coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland.

For all the information and details surrounding this exciting new attraction, visit the official Disney blog page by clicking here.

