Disney Might Lose Brie Larson for ‘The Marvels’ Amidst Strike

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel might not be able to stay around to support her next MCU project after Disney sets up the movie for failure.

Brie Larson’s tenure in the MCU might not be long, but the actress might not be happy with how Kevin Feige and Co. handle the franchise. Playing Captain Marvel in a few movies has led the actress to inspire several fans and create a following of haters simultaneously. Some claim they aren’t happy with how Danvers is portrayed in the MCU, while others don’t like the actress. Either way, fans aren’t stopping Larson from starring in another Captain Marvel movie released later this year.

Originally, The Marvels (2023) would have been released this summer, but Marvel pushed it back to November. Phase Five has seen a lot of delays due to Marvel’s inability to release consistent quality projects for the MCU, which has led to a frightening amount of box office flops.

Larson’s sequel won’t just be about Danvers saving the world alone because Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Captain Marvel (Iman Vellani) will be joining the super hero after they learn that their powers are connected. Each time one of them uses their abilities, they teleport to the location of one of the other two super heroes. The trailers show how this creates some bizarre moments for the movie, and with Nick Fury involved, it’s clear that the sequel will have a lot of fun.

Captain Marvel will still be facing the Kree, and while fans might be confused about why Danvers is still fighting Kree, they might be more shocked to know that Larson might not even promote the movie. Any fan of Brie Larson knows the actress is a huge fan of Captain Marvel and loves the role, but the actress won’t break the rules for the SAG-AFTRA strike just to promote her new sequel. Disney might release the sequel with little marketing if executives stay vigilant and the strikes reach a standstill for the next several months.

As writers and actors are struggling to survive, The Marvels might be the next movie to join the MCU’s recent wave of box office disasters, and it won’t be Larson’s fault. Bob Iger and Disney might have to lose millions because they refuse to pay actors and writers what they deserve and let them keep their creative freedom. The entertainment industry is ruthless, and it would be awful to see The Marvels fail only because Disney couldn’t reach an agreement, but both sides aren’t showing signs of compromising what they believe to be the right deal.

The Marvels release in theaters on November 10, 2023.

