Marvel Ditches Disney Plus, Attempts To Find New Audience for Struggling Projects

It may not have been the most-watched show on Disney+, but Ms. Marvel continues to be one of Marvel’s biggest critical successes on the streaming platform – and it’s now set to make history in a totally different way.

Aired in 2022, Ms. Marvel focuses on 16-year-old Captain Marvel fangirl Kamala Khan. Totally obsessed with all things superheroes, Khan suddenly finds herself with the ability to harness cosmic energy and tries to find a way to control her new powers.

While the show was extremely well-received by critics, it was also subject to the usual petty fanboy review bombing that has plagued plenty of female-led projects over the past few years. Regardless of a small number of fans’ opinions, Khan is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year – this time on the big screen alongside her biggest hero in Captain Marvel (2019)’s sequel, The Marvels (2023).

In preparation for the film’s release, Marvel just announced that – for the first time ever – one of its Disney+ exclusives will be branching out from the platform. This August, Ms. Marvel will air on ABC, becoming the first Marvel Studios-produced series to hit cable television.

The first three episodes of the series will air on August 5, while the last three episodes will air on August 12, with both sets of three episodes airing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT each night.

This comes at a sensitive time for Marvel. The once untouchable studio has faced a string of flops over the past year, including the widely-derided Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Despite its critical success, Ms. Marvel itself received low viewership, receiving just over a third of the household viewings achieved by the likes of Loki.

While this can be put down to a variety of factors, one of the most important is Marvel fatigue. Disney CEO Bob Iger himself recently acknowledged that the studio has put out too much content over the past few years, making keeping up with the franchise feel more of a chore than a pleasure.

That’s why putting Ms. Marvel on ABC could be a good thing. For audiences who aren’t subscribed to Disney+, a Marvel TV show is still something of a novelty. It also increases the likelihood of more casual fans experiencing the show – which can only have a positive impact on the success of The Marvels later this year.

Ultimately, there’s also the fact that if the ongoing SAG-ASTRA Strike isn’t resolved by November, this will be the least-promoted film in Marvel’s canon. Actors aren’t permitted to promote their projects while the Strike continues, meaning every last bit of indirect promotion helps in Marvel’s eyes.

Have you seen Ms. Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!