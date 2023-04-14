‘The Marvels’ Brie Larson Answers Fan’s Viral Bra Question

After a fan’s question about Captain Marvel’s wardrobe in the teaser trailer for The Marvels (2023) went viral, actress Brie Larson answered it to the aid of anyone needing more support.

Related: Brie Larson and Chris Evans Return With the Original Cast For’ Scott Pilgrim’ Anime

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels features three powerful female superheroes, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, as they take on Zawe Ashton’s villainous Kree Emperor alongside Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Despite how fantastic the trailer looks, ranging from superpowered laser battles to an army of cats running down a flight of stars, the trailer has been dislike-bombed for its apparent “wokeness.”

However, this hasn’t stopped fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from enjoying every detail of what The Marvels trailer had to offer, including one fan who really wanted to get in the weeds.

Brie Larson: “It Was a Whole Team Effort”

Related: Brie Larson Will Be the Next ‘Indiana Jones,’ Report Says

After viewing the teaser trailer for The Marvels, a Twitter user had a question: where did Captain Marvel get that bra? “[I] need to know what bra she’s wearing that looks good with that type of shirt. I’ve struggled with this all my life.” It’s an important question, especially considering that quality bras are notoriously hard to find.

The tweet went viral, with other fans asking the same question or providing potential solutions. However, the question was swiftly answered when Brie Larson came in to save the day.

It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen! https://t.co/Y7EyaVF7qE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 14, 2023

Larson noted that while the bra was created by Chantelle Lingerie, engineering the bra was a team effort, noting that “we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier.”

Fans rejoiced in the comments, especially the original poster who declared, “OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN.” Hopefully, this scientific breakthrough will happen soon, and people with breasts can wear tank tops with confidence.

What’s your favorite Marvel costume piece? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!