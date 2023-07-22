Marvel Studios Officially Creates Captain Marvel’s Replacement

The Marvels (2023) sets up Brie Larson’s replacement and gives fans a heads up that the actress might not stick as long as people originally thought.

After being teased in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel had a weird track record in the MCU. Her solo movie Captain Marvel (2018) started her journey, and then she starred in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and fought Thanos and helped save Earth, but she then went on to appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and then in Ms. Marvel.

Now, her next movie will be a sort of odd trilogy since her first movie and Secret Invasion both continue the story of the Skrulls, and The Marvels will be the odd sequel to both. Danvers must team up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) for the movie. The trailer offers fans a good idea of what to expect and explains a vital detail about Captain Marvel:

Her main power is absorbing light that wasn’t super clear until then. Rambeau can see light, while Ms. Marvel can transform light into matter. Knowing that Captain Marvel can absorb light means that whoever will likely replace her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely have the same abilities. Both Rambeau and Ms. Marvel can easily take that role, but Marvel Studios could choose someone to fill her shoes.

While Ms. Marvel might be too on the nose to serve as Brie Larson’s replacement, Kamala’s power doesn’t make her as threatening as Danvers because Kamala can’t punch her way through as many enemies. Captain Marvel is one of the strongest heroes in the MCU, and there’s a good reason why.

So far, she hasn’t faced a challenge, but The Marvels will be changing that by having Danvers have to work with Rambeau and Kamala after realizing each time she uses her powers she swaps places with one of the two super heroes.

With the Multiverse in full swing, it’s likely that Larson’s need to be replaced won’t happen for another five to six years, but having someone in the MCU ready to take that mantle might be similar to how Anthony Mackie waited almost ten years just to be Captain America, and it’s worth the wait.

Do you think Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be replaced later on? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!